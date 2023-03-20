“Start the future on Construction”. This is the general theme that is very dear to DAF top management, the next protagonists together with their vehicle range on the occasion of Samoter 2023. The traditional appointment with the construction world, its companies, and its fleets will be held at Fiera Verona from 3 as of May 7, 2023.

In the rediscovered site of the Verona Fair, a historic venue for the well-known “kermesse” dedicated to the construction world, SAMOTER, the manufacturer DAF is presenting for the first time in Italy the new generation vehicles for the Construction XFC segment characterized by the DNA of award-winning XF, XG and XG⁺ vehicles, elected “International Truck of the Year 2022 and 2023”.

Premium features – optimized aerodynamics, highly efficient powertrain, excellent driving position, first-class equipment and finishes – are now also made available for vehicles in the construction sector.