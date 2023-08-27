DAF The new generation XB vehicles for urban distribution arrive: electric and non – Companies

DAF expands its range of “zero emission” products with the new DAF XB Electric, ideal for sustainable urban and regional distribution. In addition to the 16 and 19 ton versions, a 12 ton version is available with 17.5″ wheels and a single access step. Wheelbases start at 4.2 meters.

The electric motor of the XB Electric model provides 120 or 190 kW of rated power depending on the specification and a rated torque of 950 and 1,850 Nm respectively (2,600 and 3,500 Nm peak). For minimum environmental impact and maximum service life, DAF uses high-density cobalt-magnesium-free (LFP – lithium iron phosphate) battery packs with a gross energy capacity of between 141 and 282 kWh.

These battery packs guarantee the XB Electric a range of over 350 ultra-quiet and “zero emissions” kilometres, more than enough for the needs of urban distribution operators.

A special feature of the new DAF XB Electric is the “combined charging system”. This system allows the vehicle to be charged via the normal electricity grid, which is ideal when returning to the starting point at the end of the day. Fast charging of batteries (650V DC, 150kW) from 20% to 80% takes only 40 to 70 minutes, depending on specifications.

In addition to the innovative all-electric drivetrain, the new DAF XB is available with 4.5-litre PACCAR PX-5 4-cylinder and 6.7-litre PACCAR PX-7 6-cylinder engines with outputs of 124 kW (170 hp) to 227 kW (310 hp). The modern and powerful engines develop maximum torque at low revs, supporting the reduction of the number of revs, thus ensuring class-leading fuel efficiency. And they’re paired with a fully automatic 8-speed PowerLine transmission (6- and 9-speed manuals also available).

Maximum vehicle efficiency is also possible thanks to the wide range of wheelbases (up to 6.9 metres) and chassis lengths, which allow for superstructures of over 9 metres. In addition, the new DAF XB for distribution is available with a range of advanced driver assistance systems to ensure class-leading driving comfort and safety.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

