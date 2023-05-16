Daft Punk, crítica de Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary)

It is curious that what ended up being the last album of Daft Punk, “Random Access Memories”was his most analog work, the least digital, the one with the most instrumentation and untreated voices, the one that looks more unceremoniously to the past, as if the robots in his film “Electroma” had finally become human, and the band that had shown the future to 21st century pop music decided to look back without anger at all dance music, from Giorgio Moroder’s disco to Nile Rodgers’ Chic to Kraftwerk themselves.

It is as if they had decided to follow Moroder himself, who collaborated on the record and explained that his dream was to make an exciting musical journey through several decades and styles. Despite everything, I believe in this return to the roots, this look at the past, there was also a possible future, like those luxurious orchestrations that lead us directly to the new solo album by Thomas Bangalter.

The fact is that I still think the same as when it came out, that this is a great album, maybe not as original and influential as “Discovery”but almost up to it. The French duo delivered the catchiest and most commercial songs of their career with three unstoppable funk/disco hits, “Give Back Life To Music” and the two collaborations with Pharrell and Nile Rodgers, “Lose Yourself To Dance” y “Get Lucky” which became his best-known song.

There were also nods to alternative rock like the wonderful collaboration with Julian Casablancas from the Strokes on "Instant Crush" or the brilliant participation of Panda Bear in "Doin' It Right". Although the two defining songs on the record may have been that genius bonkers called 'Giorgio By Moroder' in which they put a soundtrack and pay homage to one of the most influential musicians of all time, the Italian Moroder. And then there was the epic "Touch"with the voice of Paul Williams, one of the protagonists of "The Ghost of Paradise", the Brian De Palma film that the duo saw the most times in their youth. A majestic song that covers styles and eras with enormous strength and nods to progressive rock.

Precisely a new orchestral version of that song was chosen by the duo to put music to their farewell, in a song that they recover for this tenth anniversary version and which is one of the best moments of the extra songs. Although perhaps the most appreciated is another collaboration with Casablancas and his another group of his, The Voidz, entitled “Infinity Repeating”with a melancholic melody and a great bass line. “Horizon”which had already appeared in Japan, is reminiscent of its Air compatriots and has a beautiful instrumental intro with strings.

That is another of the things that can be seen on this album, his passion for orchestral arrangements like the one that accompanies the new version of “Give Back Life To Music”, simply titled “GBLTM” that leaves you wishing that the French had come into contact with Jessie Ware to produce a record or a song for the British. In “The Writing Of Fragments Of Time” they can be heard composing and arranging the song in the studio, a great document for those most interested in their way of working.