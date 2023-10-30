Home » Dagestan, videos of the assault on the airport after the arrival of a flight from Israel – Corriere TV
World

Dagestan, videos of the assault on the airport after the arrival of a flight from Israel – Corriere TV

by admin
Dagestan, videos of the assault on the airport after the arrival of a flight from Israel – Corriere TV

There have been hours of great apprehension in the Russian region of Dagestan. Hundreds of people stormed the main airport and runway to protest the landing of a jetliner from Tel Aviv. The authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the Muslim-majority region, and the police arrived at the facility.

The crowd shouted anti-Semitic slogans and tried to storm the airliner of the Russian Red Wings company, which landed from Tel Aviv. A few hours later Russian law enforcement forces liberated the airport. The Russian aeronautical agency announced this in the evening. “At 10.20pm local time, thanks to the work of the police, the airport was freed from the infiltration of unauthorized citizens,” the agency said on Telegram, specifying that the airport will remain closed until November 6.

October 29, 2023 – Updated October 29, 2023, 10:39 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

See also  Dodik on the indebtedness of the Republic of Srpska Info

You may also like

Ukraine Aims to Organize Global Peace Summit Following...

A mob attacked a plane that landed from...

SCANIA Two 1000 HP V8 engines for Tuxedo...

Latest Report on Tremors in Mexico: Magnitude, Epicenter,...

Biden’s phone call to “curb” Netanyahu’s offensive. So...

Venera, review of her self-titled album in Mondo...

Death toll rises to 43 in Mexico as...

how it works, what you can see

Pope Francis Calls for a More Collegial and...

PALESTI UMBILICAL CORD

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy