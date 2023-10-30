Dagestan, videos of the assault on the airport after the arrival of a flight from Israel – Corriere TV

There have been hours of great apprehension in the Russian region of Dagestan. Hundreds of people stormed the main airport and runway to protest the landing of a jetliner from Tel Aviv. The authorities closed the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of the Muslim-majority region, and the police arrived at the facility.

The crowd shouted anti-Semitic slogans and tried to storm the airliner of the Russian Red Wings company, which landed from Tel Aviv. A few hours later Russian law enforcement forces liberated the airport. The Russian aeronautical agency announced this in the evening. “At 10.20pm local time, thanks to the work of the police, the airport was freed from the infiltration of unauthorized citizens,” the agency said on Telegram, specifying that the airport will remain closed until November 6.

October 29, 2023 – Updated October 29, 2023, 10:39 pm

