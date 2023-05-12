by livesicilia.it – ​​7 hours ago

1′ OF READING PALERMO – Thursday 18 May, at 6 pm, in Palermo, as part of the Week of Cultures, there will be the presentation of Carla Davì’s books ‘Everyday fragments of life’, a poetic sylloge, and ‘Unpredictable narrative paths’ ,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «’Daily fragments of life’ and ‘Unpredictable narrative paths’, Davì doubles appeared 7 hours ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».