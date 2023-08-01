Daily Horoscope for August 1st | Entertainment

Read the daily horoscope for August 1, 2023!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Billion Photos

Daily horoscope for August 1, 2023, here’s what the stars tell you when it comes to love, work and health!

ABOVE

The daily horoscope for August 1, 2023 brings you a new beginning. Novelties await you at work, as well as in love. Free Aries will enjoy the passions, while they will be busy moving to the next step in the relationship. Be more careful in traffic!

BIK

Today you are torn between work and private life. You’re trying to balance two things. The rest of the day awaits you at a slower pace and enjoyment with one person. Sympathy is knocking on the door of free Tauruses. Watch out for unhealthy eating!

GEMINI

Your love field is under attack today. You don’t know what you want and yet you miss settling down. As you are good with words, now is the time to put them into action. Make it clear what you like and what you don’t. Otherwise you will be stuck with your own thoughts.

RAK

You have the impression that you don’t have time to do everything you set out to do. You start one thing, and then something else backfires. Take a deep breath, count to three. It’s also okay to take a little break, and then organize yourself better. Avoid borrowing money.

LAV

Your leadership nature comes to the fore today. You will want to command the people in the environment. At work, you could encounter resistance, and you would rather opt for teamwork. In love, you get caught up in friction. You miss solitude. Drink more fluids!

VIRGIN

The stars today bring you strong communication and the need to organize. You can do it, but be careful not to get too into the role. Sometimes it’s good to listen to the advice of your elders. Avoid impulse buying and opt for some form of savings.

VACANCY

The daily horoscope for August 1, 2023 tells you to think carefully about the direction you want your career to take. If you have a private business, there is no time for a break. Try to make a good impression wherever you appear and make contacts. It will mean you in the future!

SCORPIO

It is very possible that you will get off on the left foot today. You tend to think about the past often. Do not overdo it, so as not to waste time. Free Scorpios expect an interesting encounter in the environment, while busy ones will want to settle scores with their partner.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ve given yourself a break, and now it’s time to tackle problems and challenges head on. Make a clear plan and stick to it. You lack discipline, but also physical activity. This will further encourage and motivate you. Take in more fluids and vitamins!

CAPRICORN

When something is not to your liking, you immediately raise the alarm. You won’t achieve anything by doing so. If something bothers you at work, contact the authorities and try to be more collegial. Lower costs await you, so don’t get too carried away with spending at the beginning of the month.

AQUARIUS

The beginning of the day brings you an unexpected offer that is not so easily refused. Don’t rush, give yourself time. You’ve neglected yourself a bit, it’s time to do things that fulfill you. You will enjoy going to nature, spending time with loved ones or shopping.

FISH

The daily horoscope for August 1, 2023 warns you to beware of gossip behind your back. Someone might leak about you. One person in particular is on your mind, but don’t get your hopes up too high. Busy Pisces should devote themselves more to their partner. Move more!

(WORLD)

