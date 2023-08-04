Daily Horoscope for August 4th | Entertainment

Read the daily horoscope for August 4, 2023!

ABOVE

The daily horoscope for August 4, 2023 brings you plenty of action. You are full of energy today. Use it productively, don’t waste it on negative people. You will achieve nothing by proving yourself right. One person is on your mind, it’s time to make the first move.

BIK

Sometimes it is better to remain silent than to expose everything. Today is that day! You will be too proud to admit your mistakes. It is better to isolate yourself than to get into unnecessary arguments. In love, everything is the same as before. Do as you please.

GEMINI

Your career is on the upswing, just make sure you don’t start more than one project. You won’t know what to do first. People see potential in you, use it. In love you question yourself. Give yourself time.

RAK

Today your emotions are on a high! It’s okay to get them out of you. The more you push it under the rug, the worse it will get. You always have someone to talk to. Free Cancers enjoy freedom, while busy ones will want more attention. Maybe you’re looking for it in the wrong place!

LAV

The stars bring you a lot of confidence today. You will shine in full glory. Just be careful not to overdo it. In love, everything takes its course. Free Leos enjoy attention from all sides, while busy ones should make more of an effort around their partner. You are not alone in this relationship.

VIRGIN

Today you have the need to analyze everything and give importance to it. Do not overdo it, because you will only overload yourself. You will enjoy a little physical activity, go to nature or simply organize yourself with the company. Drink more fluids!

VACANCY

The daily horoscope for August 4, 2023 tells you not to sit on two chairs. Otherwise, you could end up without both. Think carefully about what you want and what will pay off in the future. Beware of false promises and smiles. Check your blood pressure because of the heat.

SCORPIO

You need your self-criticism to come to the fore today. You will question your past and that’s okay to rationalize your mistakes. But don’t overdo it too much. You will enjoy socializing with people, gather friends and spend the rest of the day in a nice atmosphere.

SAGITTARIUS

Free Sagittarians will crave adventure today. There is nothing wrong with that, just avoid the vices. Jealousy can overwhelm those who are busy. Do not immediately assume, but resolve doubts by talking.

CAPRICORN

The start of the day is quite fast and full of work. You feel as if everything has fallen on you. There is nothing wrong with seeking help from colleagues. One person is on your mind. If you think she is worthy of you, make the first move. Take in more vitamins and fluids!

AQUARIUS

The stars bring you creativity and original ideas today. Why don’t you start the implementation? Avoid impulse buying and spread your expenses evenly. It will pay off at the end of the month. Love is in the last place for you right now. Don’t rush, everything will work out.

FISH

The daily horoscope for August 4, 2023 brings you strong intuition. If you encounter an energy vampire, you know what to do – avoid them. Free Pisces will be the target of suitors, busy ones should clearly set boundaries in the relationship.

