ABOVE

The daily horoscope for February 26, 2023 advises you not to look at things with dark eyes. Even though it’s hard for you right now, you’re about to have a turnaround. As you radiate, so you attract, so try to do the things you love and surround yourself with nice people.

BIK

The beginning of the day could bring you a new business collaboration that you could benefit from. You will meet a person who will delight you with his appearance. Someone close to you will throw you out of sync, count to three… Muscle and spine problems are possible.

GEMINI

Today, the stars advise you to change your perspective. You’ve “stared” enough at one exact one, now it’s time for changes! You think too much and do little. It is not a bad idea to be more physically active in order to gain motivation. Spice up your love relationship with novelties. Never enough attention!

RAK

It’s always good to think things through with a cool head. This is that day! Do things that please you, treat yourself to something, visit a favorite place or simply enjoy with your partner. Slobodne Cancers are expecting socializing with sympathy.

LAV

Not all “bugs” are on your mind, you worry about things you can’t influence. Instead, do things to the best of your ability and the effort will pay off. One person will come to your mind, it’s not a bad idea to invite them for a casual get-together. Pay attention to nutrition!

VIRGIN

Make sure to tell your partner the things that bother you so that you don’t push him away from you. Find the ideal moment and nicely explain to him what he is doing wrong. Additional costs are possible, so distribute them evenly by the end of the month.

VACANCY

The daily horoscope for February 26, 2023 tells you not to surround yourself with toxic people. You will absorb their negative energy, and then you have done nothing… It is an ideal moment to reactivate your forgotten ambitions and hobbies. You will see how comfortable they are.

SCORPIO

Stubbornness didn’t do anyone any good, so you’d better fight it. The stars advise you to think carefully about your future plans. Don’t leave everything to chance! Someone from the neighborhood will make you an unusual offer. Think how much it benefits you. Get your thyroid checked if you’ve lost weight suddenly!

SAGITTARIUS

You have a feeling if you are constantly doing things, but you don’t see any progress… Be patient and move more among people. This could open up new horizons and acquaintances for you. Your partner has become impatient, talk to him privately and solve all doubts together. Good health!

CAPRICORN

You advocate too much for others and too little for yourself. You want to please everyone, but others could take advantage of that. It’s time to let others know that you value yourself and your work. The stars advise you to clearly separate business from private. Check your blood pressure!

AQUARIUS

In the first half of the day, you will give yourself a little break, and that’s fine, but try not to let your leisure become a habit. Now is the ideal moment to get started and “catch” the momentum. You are creative, but you can’t express it. Surround yourself with ambitious people and you will see progress.

FISH

The daily horoscope for February 26, 2023 tells you to be more active in your obligations. Don’t forget the deadlines and promises you made. Expect an interesting invitation to socialize. Dress up, arm yourself with a smile and enjoy the rest of the day.

