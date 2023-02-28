Read the daily horoscope for February 28, 2023!

Izvor: Shutterstock/Billion Photos

The daily horoscope for February 28, 2023 brings you unexpected news in the family. If you are planning to renovate an apartment or solve a housing issue, today is a favorable day to take the first steps. You are impatient when it comes to love, let everything take its course.

BIK

Your daily horoscope predicts a pleasant feeling around the new person in your life. He will surprise you with a nice gesture that you will appreciate, surrender to emotions and intuition. Today, avoid discussions with people from the business environment, focus on private goals.

GEMINI

The stars predict progress in your business plan. Finances will finally stabilize, rest assured. Before you criticize a friend, check what information you have. Everything is not as it seems, the third person is interfering too much in your relationship. Get more sleep.

RAK

Tension is the focus of your daily horoscope. Excess free time forces you to deal with toxic people, the advice is to find an adequate occupation, hobby or job. Beware of gossip, today you may receive unwanted news that will damage your relationship with your partner.

LAV

The daily horoscope for February 28, 2023 advises you to take some risks, it may seem dangerous, but it will pay off! It’s important that you don’t keep silent today, but tell everyone what’s on your mind. In this way, an idea will crystallize in you that will lead you further towards your goals.

VIRGIN

Don’t neglect the friends you regularly invite for coffee. Today, you are reaching everything, so the horoscope advises you to show that you think and take the first step. Everything is going well in love, today you will have a conversation about future plans. Are you ready to take the next step?

VACANCY

The daily horoscope for February 28, 2023 predicts a conflict with a person from the business environment. There is no need to get nervous and explain your idea to the smallest detail, but clearly state what you want to achieve. Words spoken in affect can cost you.

SCORPIO

Disagreements in the family are piling up, and today you are on the verge of breaking out. Get ready for a conflict with an older woman, but try to avoid sudden reactions. This situation also affects your relationship with your partner, communication is the key to success.

SAGITTARIUS

You are constantly in suspense, waiting and thinking, and this is weighing you down. Try not to think too much, the desired news is in your favor. Focus on your private situation, your relationship with your partner is not at an enviable level. Do you really want the end?

CAPRICORN

You are distracted and not knowing what you feel and want makes you even more nervous. A person from the past still occupies your thoughts, but for a reason. A meeting is possible when you least expect it, and you act the way you feel. That is the only infallible thing. Beware of injuries.

AQUARIUS

You are troubled by the fact that you make important decisions guided by emotions, and not by reason. Do not rush, make a good plan and organization, especially if you have a private business. Problems in a relationship or marriage are inevitable, pay attention to the problems you persistently push under the carpet. Insomnia is possible.

FISH

The daily horoscope for February 28, 2023 predicts problems with your superiors, because today you do not tolerate authority at all. As the day progresses, you will be in a better mood, and friends and family will contribute to this. Organize a get-together and dedicate a little more time to yourself.

