Daily horoscope for May 17, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

Izvor: Shutterstock/Semisatch

Daily horoscope for May 17, 2023, here’s what the stars tell you when it comes to love, work and health!

ABOVE

The daily horoscope for May 17, 2023 brings you a slightly faster pace at work. Do your best to stay focused. You are chronically tired, so pay more attention to quality sleep and exercise regularly. They may have a misunderstanding with their partner. Talk privately.

BIK

Today, you will be targeted by people from around you, they will want to impose their opinion on you. Stand your ground and don’t settle for less than you deserve. Slobodne Bikov awaits an interesting meeting and even a date. Those who are busy should think about the direction they want the current relationship to go.

GEMINI

Nothing will stand still with you today, you will be on the move non-stop, everywhere and under increased stress. Don’t let the little things throw you off track, “skip” them wisely. One person in a high position will want to get in touch with you. A storm awaits you in love, avoid harsh words.

RAK

Arm yourself with patience today! Any little thing can derail you, especially at work. Try to finish your duties on time, so that you can enjoy the rest of the day. Avoid impulsive purchases, you will need money for the next period. Headaches are possible!

LAV

New challenges and a lot of calculations await you at work. As for your private life, it is possible that one person will throw you off track. You don’t like false promises, and today they seem to be at every turn. Focus on things and people that fulfill you. Get more vitamins!

A VIRGIN

Today, the stars highlight your gentler side of nature. Try to maintain professionalism at work. In love, you will be gentle with your partner, but know to set boundaries. Don’t go to the detriment of yourself! If you are going to sign any contracts, read everything carefully… Check your blood count!

VACANCY

The daily horoscope for May 17, 2023 advises you not to interfere too much in the relationships of people around you, you could end up being “hunchbacked”. Free Libras will catch someone’s eye. You will enjoy socializing, but try not to give others false hope.

SCORPIO

Today, it’s not just about getting up on the left foot. Instead of reacting violently, count to three. Avoid people who normally annoy you. The astrologer’s advice is to surround yourself with cheerful people or to simply do things that fulfill you. It can be shopping and going to the city. In love, don’t be too hard on yourself, take it one step at a time.

SAGITTARIUS

Measure three times, cut once is your watchword for today. Don’t rush into decisions and don’t reveal too much of your thoughts. Someone from the environment could turn that against you. Set clear boundaries with your partner. You spoiled your friends a little, which they might resent.

CAPRICORN

Start the day with a smile so that the rest of the day is beautiful. Don’t let someone throw you off track, it would cost you nerves and time. You have the feeling that your partner is standing over your head. Be clear about what bothers you. Pay more attention to what you eat and in what quantities.

AQUARIUS

Today you will have the need to explain and impose your opinions and attitudes on people. It is not exclusive that you will get into an argument because of this. Take care with whom you do business and what you sign, so you don’t end up short-handed. You are not yet ready for a more serious relationship. Give yourself time!

FISH

The daily horoscope for May 17, 2023 brings you new challenges. Your thoughts will be in chaos, but only at the beginning of the day. You can’t stop thinking about one person. After a somewhat calmer atmosphere. It is an ideal day to gather company and relax. Good health!

