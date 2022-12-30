- Daily News｜A fire broke out on an expressway in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea, causing 42 casualties, and Serbia lifted the highest state of combat readiness Caixin Picture Channel
- Five dead and 37 injured in South Korean tunnel fire, police will investigate the scene of the accident Lianhe Zaobao
- At least 6 dead and 29 seriously injured in a traffic accident on a highway tunnel in South Korea | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- 42 dead and injured! The fire in the road tunnel was 1,000 kilometers away, and the black smoke hit the face, and the clothes melted instantly! A large number of drivers abandoned their cars and ran wild | International News Chinese New Zealand Herald
- Five dead and 37 injured in Korean Gyeonggi-do elevated road accident Lianhe Zaobao
- View full coverage on Google News