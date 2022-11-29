Original title: Daily broadcast: Desi coach whispers about big things Phil Krueger’s best player

News on November 28th, Beijing time, last night and early this morning, the second round of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Group E and Group F matches ended. In the 4 games, Japan lost 0-1 to Costa Rica, and Spain drew 1-1 with Germany. , Belgium was upset by Morocco 0-2, and Croatia reversed the Canadian team 4-1.

The 4 games were exciting. First, let’s take a look at the selection of the best players on this match day:

In this game, the Costa Rican defender helped the team score the lore goal. Fuller played 90 minutes and scored with only one shot. He performed steadily in the defense line, contributed 4 clearances, 2 steals, touched the ball 38 times, passed The success rate of the ball is 76%. He won the ball 5 times in 10 ground confrontations, and dribbled the ball 3 times. He also helped keep Costa Rica alive in the group stage, not to mention that this was the case after a 7-0 loss in the opening game. No one in the world is optimistic about Costa Rica except themselves.

Morocco defeated Belgium 2-0 in this round of the game. Ziyech, who played for Chelsea in the Premier League, performed well. He first scored a free kick in the first half and was blown away, and then sent a goal to seal the victory before the end of the game. Assists, in addition to 2 key passes, as a wide player 7 times dribbled 4 times successfully, touched the ball 56 times, the pass success rate was 76%, there was 1 interception and 3 steals in the defensive line, the game He was also officially named the best player of the game.

After conceding a goal in the opening game, Croatia scored four goals in a row to achieve a reversal. Forward Kramaric played 73 minutes, contributed 5 shots, scored twice, and missed two excellent scoring opportunities, touching the ball 42 times , The pass success rate was 87%. His excellent performance also proved the offensive strength of Croatia to the outside world.

In the battle of life and death, he was still behind at 83 minutes, and he was out without scoring. Facing such a huge pressure, Phil Kruger staged a substitute surprise player, played 20 minutes, scored 1 goal with 3 shots, and brought the German team out of the game. The edge of the team has been pulled back, and the center still has to rely on the center to solve the problem when it is in a desperate situation.

In the battle of life and death, he was still behind at 83 minutes, and he was out without scoring. Facing such a huge pressure, Phil Kruger staged a substitute surprise player, played 20 minutes, scored 1 goal with 3 shots, and brought the German team out of the game. The edge of the team has been pulled back, and the center still has to rely on the center to solve the problem when it is in a desperate situation. After the game, the "processed" was released, and Lu Yuanwai became the target of spoofing again. The most interesting moment 2: Batshua Yi Tuoxi show manicure It was still from Belgium 0-2 Morocco. At the moment when Belgium lost the second goal at the last moment, the camera showed the bench on the sidelines. Michy Batshuayi was very confused thinking about it, and the focus of the fans was this. The panda manicure on the fingers of a striker, remember the hilarious picture of him kicking himself in the last World Cup? Funniest moment 3: The two coaches of West Germany whispered to each other After Spain's 1-1 draw with Germany, Spanish coach Enrique and German coach Flick chatted on the sidelines. Enrique put his arms around Flick's shoulders and said something in his ear. This scene is the same It was recorded by the fans, and after secondary processing, it was reposted. I have to say that the moods of the two coaches were indeed different at the time. After the selection, we awarded the most interesting moment to: Mr. Lu gave the opportunity Lukaku, Belgium's number one center forward, was supposed to charge and kill the enemy on the field, but now he has become the team's spiritual leader + half coach, calling out for the team before the game and giving advice to his teammates during the game He really takes himself as a coach, but his performance after playing can only be said to be unsatisfactory. After talking about the game, some bloody things have happened outside the World Cup these days. Let's take a look at the most bloody plot of this issue: Dog Blood Story 1: The Bizarre Adventure of Mori Hoichi After the Japanese team lost to Costa Rica, the coach Mori Hoichi was once again pushed to the forefront. In the first two games, the Japanese coach seemed to be on a roller coaster. He was called out of get out of class before playing against Germany. After winning Germany, he was praised as a god-level performance. After losing to Costa Rica, they were criticized by the outside world for their incompetence. There are a group of fans inside and outside. Dog blood plot 2: Icardi and Wanda’s separation and reunion Icardi, who did not make it to the World Cup, stole the limelight from his Argentine teammates elsewhere. He announced on social platforms two days ago that he and Wanda had reunited and began to show affection again. The fans have already seen this wave of operations. , A good month, divided into one month, and another good month, this is no longer a series, the truth of the Tin Woodman has been taken care of. Dog blood plot three: on purpose!US team official pre-match lead Just before the third round of the group match between the U.S. team and the Iranian team, the U.S. team’s official social platform released a group stage standings. In this picture, the national emblem of the Iranian flag was removed. Due to well-known reasons, The game between the United States and Iran has attracted much attention, and this kind of bloody operation can only be done by the United States, leading to war before the game? This is how you want to play the game. In the end, netizens gave the most bloody plot of this issue: The Bizarre Adventure of Mori Yasuichi If you lose, you will be scolded, and if you win, you will be praised. This plot should be familiar to us Chinese fans. One game is good and the other is bad, so should we perform like a god when playing Spain? No matter what the final result is, based on Mori Yasuichi's coaching level, it is estimated that he can only step down after the World Cup. Finally, let's take a look at the comments of netizens about the 4 matches between Group E and Group F. The first was Japan's 0-1 Costa Rica match. Some netizens commented: "If you underestimate your opponent, you will pay the price! There was also an Asian team 20 years ago that thought it could win Costa Rica (dog head)." Someone else said: "If you win Germany, you think you are in the top 10 in the world? How can you have the confidence to let you make a big rotation, or if you don't qualify, you will die on your own." "After the first round, Saudi Arabia became the light of Asia. The Japanese team YYDS, on the other hand, Iran, as the number one in Asia, lost too badly. After the second round, Iran is the most likely to qualify. Heaven and hell are so exciting. ." Next came the Belgium 0-2 Morocco match. Some netizens commented: "Moroccan football, the purest football, the most advanced enjoyment." "Is Belgium's world ranking bought? It took only 80 minutes for Lukaku. The European Red Devils are already out of breath." Some fans commented: "Ding Ding: Who are Manchester City's teammates, and who are the national team? Can they match? Can’t match.” Regarding Croatia’s 4-1 reversal of Canada, some fans said: “It turns out that it is not Canada that is too strong, but Belgium that is too weak.” Another netizen wrote: “A group of veterans used their strength and attitude to respond to the ignorant ridicule of their opponents before the game!” “The curse of the host: this host and the next host became the first two teams to go out.” Finally, regarding Spain’s 1-1 draw with Germany, some fans commented: “The big center will never go out of style! You can use it, but you can’t.” “In the last round of the life-and-death battle, Spain dare not lose, Japan cannot lose, but Germany’s small car is relatively simple, just try to get the goal difference, and if you can’t do it, you can only go home.” Some netizens commented: “The fans who are the last in the group laugh the happiest hahahaha.” (DD)Return to Sohu to see more

