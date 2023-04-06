As part of the Daimler Truck Cares initiative, Daimler Truck and more than 100 employees support the nature conservation organisation, Bergwaldprojekt eV, by collaborating in the near-natural afforestation of damaged forest areas. This two-day volunteer project took place at the end of March in a forest area affected by damage from a severe storm.

The work of the volunteer team is directed by the district of Sandweier and the municipal forestry office of Baden, which operates in the Baden-Württemberg region. This entire area was badly damaged by a tornado last year.