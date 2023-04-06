Home World DAIMLER / Baden- Württemberg: employees to support forest areas damaged by a tornado – Companies
World

DAIMLER / Baden- Württemberg: employees to support forest areas damaged by a tornado – Companies

by admin
DAIMLER / Baden- Württemberg: employees to support forest areas damaged by a tornado – Companies

As part of the Daimler Truck Cares initiative, Daimler Truck and more than 100 employees support the nature conservation organisation, Bergwaldprojekt eV, by collaborating in the near-natural afforestation of damaged forest areas. This two-day volunteer project took place at the end of March in a forest area affected by damage from a severe storm.

The work of the volunteer team is directed by the district of Sandweier and the municipal forestry office of Baden, which operates in the Baden-Württemberg region. This entire area was badly damaged by a tornado last year.


See also  Edoardo Franco won MasterChef 12

You may also like

UN, Russia organizes a meeting on deported children:...

father beat Jelena Dokić | Sports

the railway worker dismissed Edis Mulalić | Sports

Russian embassy in the United States: The United...

“Physicians’ organic plan is implemented”

Summer in music in Sicily, Venditti, De Gregori...

Udinese – Pereyra out: Samardzic the favorite to...

Udinese News | The median no longer shines:...

Food and diseases that affect fertility | Magazine

Jeremy Renner in a wheelchair | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy