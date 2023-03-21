Bus Oberbayern, an operator offering public-tourist transport services, adds a Setra touring coach to its fleet. The bus, model S 517 HD, is one of the first vehicles of the touring coach generation, Setra ComfortClass, and will be used as a new touring coach which will have the privilege of transporting the basketball team, playing in the first division, FC Bayern Munich .

Inside, we find travel seats, from the “Setra Voyage plus” range, with adjustable comfort headrests that will ensure players travel in extreme comfort, even during longer journeys or during the traditional journey to their sports facilities or fields. training. Athletes and their supervisors can also sit face-to-face at a table for four and enjoy snacks and cool drinks in the kitchenette, also present inside. An interior height of 2.1 metres, it offers a generous feeling of space in the touring coach. Four 21.5-inch Full HD LCD video monitors allow the team’s entire technical staff to analyze the match, both before and after the match.

To complete the pleasant identikit of this bus, the three-dimensional chrome lettering of the brand, on a glossy black background; a feature that highlights the great strength of the Setra brand.