Whether product training for sales, training and qualification of future employees, service personnel or training for future bus drivers, professional training courses have always been a top priority for Daimler Buses.

The large German company is currently reorganizing the training activities at the Mannheim site with the new Customer Campus Mannheim. A site within a site, in the true sense of the term: training, of course, but also avant-garde exhibitions and workshops that will be set up in the immediate vicinity of the bus plant itself, will not be missing.

The recently renovated structures, from the presentation room to the training rooms and the high voltage workshop, all equipped with high-tech, high-level equipment, offer the ideal conditions to train well and give higher professional qualifications to new resources.