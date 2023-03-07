Home World DAIMLER BUSES / Customer Campus Mannheim: training the added value of the German company – Mobility
World

DAIMLER BUSES / Customer Campus Mannheim: training the added value of the German company – Mobility

by admin
DAIMLER BUSES / Customer Campus Mannheim: training the added value of the German company – Mobility

Whether product training for sales, training and qualification of future employees, service personnel or training for future bus drivers, professional training courses have always been a top priority for Daimler Buses.
The large German company is currently reorganizing the training activities at the Mannheim site with the new Customer Campus Mannheim. A site within a site, in the true sense of the term: training, of course, but also avant-garde exhibitions and workshops that will be set up in the immediate vicinity of the bus plant itself, will not be missing.
The recently renovated structures, from the presentation room to the training rooms and the high voltage workshop, all equipped with high-tech, high-level equipment, offer the ideal conditions to train well and give higher professional qualifications to new resources.

See also  The global fight against the epidemic for 24 hours丨U.S. Delta strains raging in various states, the Thai government extends the implementation period of the State of Emergency Act until September 30 | Epidemic|Delta|New Crown Pneumonia_Sina Technology

You may also like

“ZEMUNAC” free after 20 years: He participated in...

The Sesión Vermú cycle announces its first names

Precarious covid fighting in Messina denounce, “Unequal treatment”

Luke Black and Lea Stanković reactions to haters...

The draw for the tournament in Indian Wells...

Found in the depths of San Giovanni Li...

GITI TIRE / Official Tire Partner del team...

The last recording of Nemanja Vuković | Entertainment

From 2024 in France, reusable menstrual products will...

Japan, the launch of the new H3-Corriere TV...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy