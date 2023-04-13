Home World DAIMLER BUSES / Hirsch Reisen: 75 years of business celebrated with new S 515 ComfortClass buses – Mobility
DAIMLER BUSES / Hirsch Reisen: 75 years of business celebrated with new S 515 ComfortClass buses – Mobility

Hirsch Reisen is celebrating its 75th anniversary with four new generation Setra touring coaches joining an already substantial fleet. After an extensive facelift, the vehicles in the ComfortClass range now feature three-dimensional brand lettering. Written in chrome and on a shiny black background. The four S 515 HDs, expression and testimony of this complete renewal of the fleet, are each equipped with 40 travel seats and used for cultural tours throughout Europe.

Also on board is the new Active Drive Assist 2. The system uses continuous steering interventions to keep the vehicle in a certain position within the lane, which enables partially automated driving in all speed ranges. The second system, Active Brake Assist 5, above all ensures maximum safety. Among the other features of these buses, we also find the braking assistance system. The latter, one of the first in the world to be installed on new range or generation coaches, is capable of braking until it reaches a maximum stop level when the vehicle reaches or slightly exceeds 50 km/h.


