DAIMLER BUSES / Reise und Bustouristik Schmid: 75 years of business celebrated with a new S 415 LE – Mobility

The public transport company, Reise und Bustouristik Schmid, is celebrating the 75th anniversary of its foundation with a new bus, model S 415 LE Business.

The new “low-entry” vehicle, also accessible to the disabled, of the Setra MultiClass is powered by a six-cylinder engine, model OM 936 with 260 kW (354 HP) and mated to the automatic transmission, ZF Ecolife 2, six-speed with torque converter. This intercity bus offers seating for 45 passengers. A folding ramp provides easy access for wheelchair users and people with pushchairs. Equipped with Sideguard Assist, this S 415 LE will be used on behalf of two Groups, also operating in the transport sector: we are talking about the Regensburger Verkehrsverbund (RVV) Group, and the Verkehrsgemeinschaft Landkreis Kelheim (VLK) Group.


