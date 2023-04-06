Daimler Truck is a major brand on the automotive planet, synonymous with respect, openness and fairness, diversity and inclusion. The task of the newly founded, “Diversity, Equity & Inclusion – Advisory Board” (DEI Advisory Board) is to promote these guiding principles, even more strongly and to anchor them as true “mantras” of the company itself. The committee decides on the strategic direction and provides advice to the Board of Directors on all relevant matters relating to the principles just mentioned.

The Advisory Board develops initiatives and adopts specific measures with the intention of further promoting these principles-values, thus offering employees the opportunity to address their concerns, their suggestions, and their professional ideas quickly and direct. The work of the DEI Advisory Board focuses on the following four topics: designing an inclusive workplace, strengthening employee networks, equity and inclusion in staff development, and social responsibility through cooperation with selected partners.

The committee is made up of diversity experts, representatives of underrepresented groups and senior leaders from all organizational units present in eight countries and across five continents. Members who have been nominated by the global Daimler Truck DEI network and management. The 17-member team is completed by Martin Daum – Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler Truck AG who chairs the committee.