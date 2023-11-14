Home » DAIMLER TRUCK LC3 Trasporti has concluded the purchase of 30 new eActros 600 – Companies
LC3 Trasporti, already a long-standing partner of Daimler Truck Italia, has once again chosen Stella’s industrial vehicles to upgrade its fleet towards electrification, completing the purchase of 30 new eActros 600s in conjunction with the start of marketing on the European market.

The company was the first to have signed the commercial agreement for vehicles in October 2022. LC3 has been operating in the road haulage sector since 2009, using to date a fleet of over 200 vehicles, of which 95% can be powered by propulsion 100% sustainable, a good portion of which is already traveling today. In 2017 LC3 received the “President of the Republic Medal” award for its sustainable vision in freight transport, recognition of its commitment and its Green path.

Medium/long haul is the most demanding segment of road freight transport, in terms of payload, distances and routes. At the same time, it offers great potential in terms of reducing CO2 emissions, currently reporting high emission rates. With the launch of the New eActros 600, the era of battery-electric heavy distribution is inaugurated. The high capacity of the battery (over 600 kilowatt hours, hence the name of the 600 model) and a new, particularly efficient electric axle, allow the truck to travel up to 500 kilometers without intermediate recharging.

