The Ludwigsburg fire brigade opted for an even better equipped Mercedes-Benz Arocs 3743 for possible future emergency operations in the city and along the entire district of Ludwigsburg.

This truck is distinguished by its swap body; feature that allows you to use the trolley in an extremely flexible way. “Florian Ludwigsburg 1/65-1”; this is the name or curious radio call sign that has been given to this vehicle, set up to intervene in the most difficult and dramatic situations such as, for example, in the event of fire or environmental accidents.

Returning to the first feature, namely the presence of the swap body, this new Arocs uses the concept of a modular swap body. In fact, numerous containers for specific swap bodies are available at the headquarters of the Fire Brigade to be used for each type of mission where the intervention of the firefighters is of vital importance. This would thus allow firefighters to operate flexibly in different situations.

To give a concrete technical-practical example, the roll-off container named “Respiratory tract protection” is used in cases where a large amount of smoke or toxic gases is expected. The “Technical Assistance” container was designed to deal with other difficult situations, such as serious road accidents or accidents involving railway vehicles, but it is also able to operate on days with particular meteorological emergencies.


