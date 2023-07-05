DAIMLER TRUCK Lyst-Reisen welcomes ten Mercedes-Benz buses into its fleet. In total he collected 34 Citaros in three years – Companies

At the end of June, Sinisa Ristic from Mercedes-Benz Buses Sales recently presented ten Citaro buses to Stefan Lyding and Junior Manager Marcel Lyding, the management of Lyst-Reisen, at the Mannheim bus plant. The order includes five Citaro articulated buses and five Citaro hybrid vehicles alone.

In modernizing its fleet, the bus company Lyst (which in three years in Franconia bought 34 Mercedes-Benz Citaros) focuses on reliability and variety of equipment. In this way, the company always devotes individually equipped vehicles to line operations.

All new Mercedes-Benz Citaro buses are fully air-conditioned, monitored by cameras and are distinguished by a rich modern interior design with high-quality passenger information systems. The safety package also includes a comfortably equipped driver’s seat, with a protective door and high-security glass, as well as Sideguard Assist and entrance lighting on the doors.

Since 1989, Lyst-Reisen has been serving routes in the Würzburg and Fürth regions and has organized national and international bus trips. The fleet includes around 100 buses.

