Home » DAIMLER TRUCK Lyst-Reisen welcomes ten Mercedes-Benz buses into its fleet. In total he collected 34 Citaros in three years – Companies
World

DAIMLER TRUCK Lyst-Reisen welcomes ten Mercedes-Benz buses into its fleet. In total he collected 34 Citaros in three years – Companies

by admin
DAIMLER TRUCK Lyst-Reisen welcomes ten Mercedes-Benz buses into its fleet. In total he collected 34 Citaros in three years – Companies

At the end of June, Sinisa Ristic from Mercedes-Benz Buses Sales recently presented ten Citaro buses to Stefan Lyding and Junior Manager Marcel Lyding, the management of Lyst-Reisen, at the Mannheim bus plant. The order includes five Citaro articulated buses and five Citaro hybrid vehicles alone.

In modernizing its fleet, the bus company Lyst (which in three years in Franconia bought 34 Mercedes-Benz Citaros) focuses on reliability and variety of equipment. In this way, the company always devotes individually equipped vehicles to line operations.

All new Mercedes-Benz Citaro buses are fully air-conditioned, monitored by cameras and are distinguished by a rich modern interior design with high-quality passenger information systems. The safety package also includes a comfortably equipped driver’s seat, with a protective door and high-security glass, as well as Sideguard Assist and entrance lighting on the doors.

Since 1989, Lyst-Reisen has been serving routes in the Würzburg and Fürth regions and has organized national and international bus trips. The fleet includes around 100 buses.

See also  “He drank 3 bottles of vodka”

You may also like

The basics of football betting

Brothers died six hours apart Info

Everything ready for the second edition of Mondra...

Conviasa to Connect Cuba with Iran and Belarus:...

A tourist wants to open the door and...

Partizan wants Nika Kalates | Sport

«Gesture of love for a wonderful city»

The European far right and the French protests

Udinese – Becao and Pereyra decide their future...

President Luis Abinader Tests Positive for COVID-19 for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy