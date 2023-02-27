Daimler Truck participates in a new donation and aid campaign for the Ukrainian people which, as a guideline, should receive a sum of 1 million euros. The amount that will be allocated will be divided between the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the German Red Cross, and the WFP Division of the United Nations.

Last year the company and its employees had already donated a substantial sum of money, as well as goods and aid convoys worth a total of over 2.3 million euros. The supplied goods were distributed together with nine partners and humanitarian organizations. Volunteer drivers brought more than 200 truck convoys with around 3,700 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In addition to supporting the Ukrainian population and continuing to supply trucks and other means for transport operations, the large German brand is also coordinating relief efforts to help people living in Syria and Turkey, recently devastated by a frightening and destructive earthquake. Without a doubt, all the employees of the “Stellata” company are making a great contribution, always ready and available to take action in the event of particularly emerging facts or situations.