DAIMLER TRUCK The German company Richters-Reisen celebrates 90 years with a new Setra – Companies

Richters-Reisen GmbH in Nordhorn received a Setra S 515 HD for its 90th anniversary. The touring coach of the renewed ComfortClass generation is mainly used for study trips, bicycle trips with a trailer and rental.

The 45-seater is equipped with a 360-degree camera and has a number of exclusive assistance systems on board, including Active Brake Assist 5, to guarantee the highest possible level of safety for passengers and drivers.

The emergency braking system, a world first for touring coaches, is capable of carrying out automatic emergency braking in the event of moving or stationary pedestrians at speeds of up to 50 km/h.

The touring coach is powered by a 315 kW (428 hp) OM 470 in-line six-cylinder engine mated to the fully automated GO 250-8 MPS 8-speed manual transmission (Powershift).

The Lower Saxony company was founded in 1933 by the married couple Josef and Josefa Richters. The company bought its first new Setra touring coach around 25 years ago. The fourth-generation family business currently has a fleet of nine Setra coaches and coaches.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

