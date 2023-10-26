Home » DAIMLER TRUCK The new logistics center dedicated to Mercedes-Benz Trucks and FUSO spare parts inaugurated – Companies
Last October 2, Daimler Truck Italia opened the new Daimler Truck Parts Center logistics hub, dedicated to original Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Fuso spare parts, in the town of Castel San Pietro Terme, near the city of Bologna.

The structure, built in the name of technological innovation, safety and low environmental impact, is located in a strategic industrial area of ​​northern Italy and close to the main Italian road axes, the A1 and A14 motorways.

From the perspective of the Daimler Truck Customer First vision, the new logistics hub can count on a warehouse floor area of ​​approximately 10,000 m2 (which extends 13 meters in height) and supplies spare parts for the Daimler Truck brands (Mercedes- Benz Trucks and Fuso) ordered by the 88 workshops of the Authorized Assistance Network.

Spare parts orders are shipped every day from the Castel San Pietro Terme logistics hub, integrating the items constantly in stock (around 22,000 references) with those coming from the central warehouse in Germersheim (Germany), promptly unloaded in the new logistics hub and immediately reloaded onto the departing vehicles.

Distribution to the network of authorized workshops takes place throughout the national territory via 11 transport routes, for a total daily volume of over 120 m3. An efficient and punctual service, managed daily by a dedicated and professional organization, with the sole objective of guaranteeing the mobility of Truck Customers.

