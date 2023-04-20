DAIMLER TRUCK / Unimog: an all-rounder for over 75 years. Prototype with H2 engine presented – Companies

Unimog. A truck which, for over 75 years, has shown efficiency, but above all a role that has now become consolidated and has become universal: the role of the “all-rounder” vehicle.

The Unimogs are equipped with a wide range of equipment and implements, ready to work for the environment and everything that revolves around the green planet, and demonstrate operational readiness throughout the year. Like all “Starred” vehicles worthy of the utmost respect, this truck model also has new features on the horizon. Indeed, the top-of-the-range models, the U 535 and U 435, stand out with an output of 260 kW (354 hp) and low-emission Euro VI compliant engines.

The hydraulic spring ensures a constant ride level and helps to engage and disengage body tools. As part of the publicly funded “WaVe” project, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is presenting a prototype of the Unimog based on the U 430 model. The engine of this prototype is a combustion engine and runs on hydrogen.