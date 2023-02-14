Dakar Dem Dikk, is an expression in Wolof which means “Dakar back and forth”. And it is the name of the public bus network serving the capital of Senegal and its surroundings. I found that in addition to transporting people, DDD network buses also transport love. They carried that of Camus Toumani and Aminata Ndoye.

A parked Dakar Dem Dikk bus – Photo: Lucrèce Gandigbè (with her kind permission)

Aminata, with a pretty natural light complexion without depigmentation, of medium height and a callipygeous croup to make a saint doubt, was staying with her parents at Liberté 6. Camus Sadio Toumani, by his full name, a pretty black-skinned boy measuring 180 centimeters was employed as controller-receiver by Dakar Dem Dikk. Post he accepted, despite his university studies, because he could not find better. From his first name, many thought he was Congolese or Beninese. Nay. This first name was given to him by his father, a French teacher at the Lycée Djignabo in Ziguinchor. He was thus the tourondo by the writer Albert Camus.

Love at first sight in the Dakar Dem Dikk

It had been more than 3 months since Camus, controller on line 9 of Dakar-Dem-Dikk, noticed this young pretty lady. She often got up at the stop located on Avenue Dial Diop around 4 p.m. She must have lived in the Sicap Liberté 6 district since she was getting off at Terminus P9.

When she got on the bus, Camus’ throat instantly dried up in front of this beautiful creature. She never said anything, just put her 150 francs in front of Camus and quickly took her ticket. Then with her bewitching gait and with a haughty bearing worthy of a to sign, she was going to sit at the bottom of the bus. It seemed to float on the floor of the bus, reminding Camus of his physics teacher’s demonstrations of the characteristics of an air-cushion table.

During the journeys, Camus kept casting furtive glances towards Aminata’s favorite seat. He didn’t even know his first name.

His nights began to be disturbed by this nymph, who however paid him no attention when their eyes met. And God knows how many times Camus, from his ticket office as a bus conductor, tried to fix that gaze as she boarded and paid for her ticket. He even wanted to touch her finger when she took out her ticket, but he didn’t dare take the plunge.

While following the 8 p.m. news on RTS1, one evening, a sentence caught Camus’ attention: “Inaction costs more than action”. He decided to dare the next day, thinking of the famous quote from Seneca. “It’s not because things are difficult that we don’t dare. It is because we dare not that they are difficult. “. Tomorrow he was going to speak to the young lady.

lover’s fear

The next day, he did not see Aminata. And it was like that for almost 2 weeks. He made up his mind: she had to move or opt for the other means of public transport in Dakar, which are the “fast cars” and the “Ndiaga Ndiaye”. A great regret came over him. “I should have talked to her a long time ago,” he thought to himself.

Fast car in Dakar – Image credit: Free image on pixabay

One Wednesday afternoon, he had his head down over his till and his ticket books when a female voice said “Salam aleikoum grand, day is my ticket” (Grand sell me a ticket). His heart stopped beating when he looked up and saw Aminata planted in front of his counter to pay for his journey. For endless seconds when his hands had become sweaty, Camus couldn’t move or utter a word. The young lady was dressed in a pretty mauve T-shirt and well-fitting black pants, showing the pretty curves with which God had graced her. Oh Lord may your creations reveal your greatness.

The exasperated bus riders shouted “But sokhna yes, you have to move forward waye” (But Madame must move on). She answered them “Dou mane deh (It is not me). It’s the controller who doesn’t take the money”. Camus jumped and said “Mademoiselle, go ahead”. She answered “How?”. He said “It’s free for you”. Aminata forcefully says “Big, since when are the buses free? Take your money and give me my ticket.” Camus, shocked, complied.

Throughout the journey, he did not fail to cast furtive glances at this young girl who had finished troubling him.

The Friday preceding that day, his line manager had told him of his intention to transfer him to the Dakar-AIBD line which serves Blaise Diagne airport in Diass, 40 kilometers from Dakar. The decision will be effective immediately. Camus then decided to speak frankly about his dreams before being transferred.

The unsuccessful attempt

Which he did the next day. On arrival at the P9 terminus at Liberté 6, Camus got off after the young lady. But he didn’t have the courage to call out to her and just followed her to the Mother Falls field. Aminata then disappeared down one of the corridors around this sandy terrain.

The following day, it was with great relief that Camus saw Aminata get on the bus, not at the usual stop on Avenue Dial Diop but at the Terminus de Dieuppeul. Camus almost cursed himself for having waited again.

Arrived at the terminus of Liberté 6 and as the girl got off, Camus took his courage in both hands and said “Mademoiselle, where were you for two weeks and why today you took the bus to Dieuppeul rather than on Dial Diop?”.

The young lady glared at him and said, “Mister, would he be from the DIC (Criminal Investigations Division) – a branch of the Senegalese police – or from the CIA?”. She opened her mouth and even before her sentence came out, Camus said “No…no…my apologies; I didn’t mean to offend you; I want to talk to you”. She replied, “What? Do we know each other?”… End of conversation…

The next day, she gave him no look and Camus insisted. It was like that for the first week. During the one that followed, she began by responding to Camus’ greetings. At first without a smile, then afterwards Camus was captivated by the whiteness of his teeth which gave a bewitching smile. But she still refused to let him take her home.

The weekends were a nightmare for Camus who found himself coming around the mother Fall field in the hope of seeing Aminata.

Tuesday of Happiness

Finally came a Tuesday that Camus will never forget.

He noticed when he finished his accounts that Aminata was standing alone in the parking lot. His heart leaped. Naturally, he greeted her and asked to accompany her. The “yes” of the young lady resonated even in the spinal cord of Camus who almost lost all his means.

On the journey extended by a detour from Aminata to a shop near the Ferdinand Coly building, Camus was able to reveal his love to Aminata. She listened to him with a smirk.

Arrived in front of the corridor leading to her house, Aminata simply said “With you men, you never know but we will see if you are serious”. She still refused the kiss that Camus wanted to give her on the cheek.

To say his dimples troubled Dakar receiving agent Dem Dikk is an understatement.

I spare you the twists and turns of the story, but the case was not easy because Aminata was not a fun girl. And his mother also had some doubts about Camus’ goals. She wanted something serious and concrete for her daughter. All of this gave a hard time to Camus who found himself humming the song “Aminata” (link at the end of the post) by the artist Laba Sosseh. This musical work that summed up his situation so well.

By dint of perseverance, Camus succeeds in reversing the course of things and conquers the chosen one of his heart as well as his mother.

Just remember that today Camus and Aminata are husband and wife. Their union sealed before God and before men gave 3 beautiful children: 2 boys and a girl.

Long live the Dakar Dem Dikk of love.