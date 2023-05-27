dal Varešanović leaves Sarajevo | Sports

Dal Varešanović will not wear the jersey of Sarajevo in the next season, confirmed his father and coach of this club.

Source: Promo/FK Sarajevo

Dal Varešanovićone of the best players in Sarajevo, will leave the club from Koševo in the upcoming transfer window – confirmed his father and coach of the Bordeaux team, Mirza Varešanović.

The former student of the Liverpool youth school returned to the Sarajevo club in the fall of 2020 (he left for Dinamo in 2013, op.a.), and he had a contract with the club for two more seasons. However, according to senior Varešanović, he will not complete it.

“He is definitely leaving Football Club Sarajevo. I won’t say we have a lot of offers, but they’re coming in every day and I think it’s time for him to go, given the circumstances and the situation and everything he’s been through in the last six months. I think it’s time to goVarešanović said in the announcement of the duel of the last round of the m:tel Premier League of BiH against Igman (Sunday, 17:00).

According to the Bordeaux team’s strategist, Mario Vrančić and Ivan Borna Jelić Balta, who arrived in Koševo this winter, should continue to be members of the team.

“I’m 99 percent sure they stay. They left a very good impression, and the most important thing is that they like it in Sarajevo and want to continue to be members of our club. I hope and believe that it will be so.”

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

About the last Premier League match this season, which is being played at the biggest stadium in Bosnia and Herzegovina. stadium, Varešanović said:

“We are expecting a good match against a good opponent, who showed quality in the second part of the season. They have an imperative to get a good result, we have an imperative to make a good impression and finish the season in the right way, which is to win. We will do our best to achieve a good result tomorrow and to make our fans happy. There is no relaxation, the most important thing for us is that we secured Europe before this last round. My opinion is that we should have done it earlier, however there were some other circumstances that I would not discuss now. Sarajevo is a big club, Sarajevo has to win in every game, so it will be the same tomorrow“, said Varešanović, who also spoke to journalists about the successes of the club’s junior selection, which won the double crown in BiH this season.

“I will try to look towards the academy. A couple of those players are already training with us, Nurković made his debut. We have three or four players who will start the preparations with us, everything else is up to them. We have to dedicate a little more to the academy, as we all know they won the double crown this year which means they have quality. Now, the biggest problem is the transition from junior to senior football, but we will give them time and space and that is my great wish, that as many of these players as possible succeed in our club because I am like that too.“

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)