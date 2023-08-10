DalecandELA Fest 2023 already has its definitive poster

On the weekend of September 8, 9 and 10, the Old Port of Getxo (Bizkaia) will become a solidarity stage in an event for all audiences, with free admission, which, in addition to music, will combine artistic and sports activities, such as the solidarity swimming challenge “Occident Getxo Crossing for ALS”, children’s and awareness activities and the best gastronomy, which will be aimed at making ALS (Amyotrophic LATERAL Sclerosis) visible and raising funds for research and support for patients.

The DalecandELA association presents the incorporations of Travellin’ Brothers, The Doctor’s Wish, Luke Winslow-King, Margo Cilker, Mississippi Queen, Trampas, Los Toldos, Rock&Kids, Caballo Regalado y Basuritawhich are added to those already announced Ariel Rot (Headliner this year), Ricardo Lezon (vocalist for the band McEnroe), Smile, La Bien Querida, El Menton de Fogarty, Las Gildas, Swingtronics, Afrika Bibang, MÄbu, Omago, Homenaje los Rodriguez y Laguna Goons. All of them have not hesitated for a moment to join the charity project, in order to collaborate with the DalecandELA association of their friend and founder Jaime Lafita.

This Festival has the special collaboration of BBK and the support of sponsors such as the Getxo City Council, the 18/70 beer among others, and the collaboration of a large number of entities willing to do their bit, together with the Adela EH associations , Dar Dar, Sacalengua to ELA, Con-ELA and Fundación Luzón.

