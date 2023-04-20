Home » Dalila Dragojević was searched by security Entertainment
by admin
Dalila Dragojević and Marijana Zonjić were stopped by security on their way out of a boutique.

Izvor: Pink/screenshot

Participant of several reality shows, who recently became a presenter, Dalila Dragojević attracted a lot of public attention when she cheated on her then-husband Dejan in front of the cameras, and then signed the divorce papers. However, Dalila and Dejan officially divorced only recently, and after the shipwreck with Filip Car, as well as the boyfriend she started a relationship with after the Cooperative, Dalila found comfort in her best friend Marijana Zonjić.

The two are inseparable, and now they decided to go shopping, and visited a shopping center in Belgrade. There they experienced minor inconvenience.

The team of the show “Paparaco lov” followed the second-placed participant of Zadruga 5, Dalila Dragojević, who walked her dog, Teddy, late in the evening and returned home after some time. The next day, Dalila and her friend Marijana Zonjić walked around the capital’s shopping center.

On the way out of a shop, the sensors beeped, and security had to check them.

