Dalila had an argument with tiktoker Kroatos | Fun

A video of a heated argument between Dalila Dragojević and a popular tiktoker is circulating on social networks.

Source: Instagram/dalila_dragojevic_official

She now got into a heated argument live with one user of this social network. Dalila Dragojević had a fight with Tiktoker better known as Kroatos when everything thundered with ugly words and a fierce argument. The conflict came about because of disagreements and differences of opinion, and then a real carambole arose.

“What do you know? You know my shit,” the tiktoker joked.

“Aw aw aw, just bark, that’s how I know about you,” Dalila shouted, while the young man roared – “You just know it, you come to a reality show and you spit on everyone and then there are big faces. If you did something in a reality show, you wouldn’t be begging here on TikTok“.

You’ve been begging here all your life“, snapped Dragojevićka, and he didn’t stop: “I’m a Tiktoker and you’re a liver, I can handle it”.

“I am all alive!”, interrupted Dalila.

Shut up please! Don’t talk over me! None of you from reality TV would be here if it wasn’t for the money, I’ve been here for three years when nothing was paid! You’re all fake moralists,” he roared.

“I’m not proud of some things from my past life, but I have the right to repent! I guess it matters what I am now! A man has no right to change?”, said Dalila, and watch the video that “sparked” the network below:

Izvor: tiktok.balkan.live / tiktok

