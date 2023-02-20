BRUSSELS – Even peace in Ukraine depends on social justice. The EU Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, on the occasion of the World Day of Social Justice reiterates that even the solution for the war wanted by Russia must consider respect for rights. Starting with those of migrants fleeing the horror of the conflict but also of those fleeing poverty: “Saving them at sea is not a right, but a duty”.

Today we celebrate the International Day of Social Justice with the UN. What are the European Union’s commitments?

“The theme of social justice is closely connected with that of equality, accessibility and social inclusion and affects all people, especially those within the most disadvantaged and discriminated against communities. The world is changing rapidly, the The environmental and climate crisis and demographic change contribute to lowering the level of attention paid to human rights, representing a new threat to the realization of equality. Therefore, these injustices must be addressed and remedied through appropriate policies. Within the EU, we work together to the partners involved in building a union of equality.On the issue of disability, for example, it is not only our moral duty, but also a legal obligation to ensure that people with disabilities are able to participate actively in our societies. In this regard, we have adopted a strategy for the rights of persons with disabilities which sets the o objective of coordinating and accelerating the progress achieved so far so that people with disabilities can consider themselves active and enjoy all their rights. At the end of the year we will present the new European Disability Charter which will be applied in all member countries. The Charter will make it easier for people with disabilities to obtain adequate support when they travel or move to another EU country. We have recently adopted the European Care Strategy to ensure adequate accessible care services throughout the European Union and improve the situation of patients and their caregivers, both professionally and at family level. Our initiative aims to guarantee a welfare right, especially for women, so that they have an opportunity to choose and be able to combine professional life with private life. Quality economic assistance and its universal accessibility guarantee everyone the enjoyment of all rights. In this sense, choosing to invest in assistance means guaranteeing equal choice, promoting dignity and encouraging self-determination”.

Isn’t talking about social justice while a war is going on at the gates of the Union a nonsense?

“Peace is not just the absence of war but much more, and social justice is indeed a key element of that. True peace can only exist when people are confident in their future, trust each other and work together for the common good. The European Union is the symbol of this corollary: it perpetuates peace between nations and supports peace between peoples. The war in Ukraine prompts us to reiterate more forcefully that social protection and social rights in Europe they need to be even more guaranteed. Our help is essential to tackle social injustice. Millions of people are seeking refuge from the war in Russia both in the EU and in neighboring countries, most of these are children and women. It is necessary guarantee them safe accommodation and shelter, ensuring their access to the Union regardless of personal characteristics. The EU will continue to offer hope and opportunities”.

Indeed, the migratory emergency must also be connected to rights. What can Europe do to guarantee them?

“In the field of asylum and given international law, Member States must fully comply with their obligations under the acquis, including guaranteeing access to the asylum procedure. As regards efficient border management, this must be respectful of rights fundamentals, including human dignity and the principle of non-refoulement. The Commission expects national authorities to investigate any pushbacks and allegations of violence, with a view to establishing the facts and giving adequate follow-up to any wrongdoing, if identified”.

Is saving human beings at sea a right or a duty?

“A duty. There are provisions of international and European law which clearly establish the duty of rescue to guarantee the safety of life at sea, regardless of the situations that have caused the endangerment of people at sea”.

In a few days it will also be Women’s Day, March 8th. Are you planning a specific intervention by the Commission on gender equality?

“I will go to Rome to discuss with parliamentarians, ministers and representatives of civil society organizations on the situation of women’s economic empowerment. Despite the progress of the last decade, the female employment rate as well as women’s wage levels are still lower than to those of men. Women continue to be severely underrepresented in decision-making contexts, especially in executive functions and on corporate boards of directors”.

What does the European Union lack on this front?

“To continue on the theme of equality in the labor market, we know that equal pay for women and men has been enshrined in the European Union Treaties for more than sixty years, but it is not yet a consolidated reality. We cannot continue to accept tacitly. This is why we adopted a new proposal for a European Directive on wage transparency in March 2021 which introduces binding measures. It is a matter of fairness and social justice and it would also benefit the economic sector as better working conditions entail greater attractiveness and greater affluence of women in the labor market”.

Which countries are furthest behind in ensuring gender equality?

“Although there have been steps forward across Europe, all EU countries need to take further legislative and political steps to achieve equality between men and women. I am pleased to see an ever growing and widespread awareness of the need to further engage on this front. Greater equality means more resilient and integrated societies”.

Another priority is the fight against violence against women.

“Only by working hard for a free Europe without violence, can we think that women will be able to free themselves from those schemes that hinder them and keep them away from the complete realization of themselves and from the possibility of being able to concretely implement the maximum expression of their abilities in the throughout their entire lives. This widespread violation of fundamental rights needs to be tackled urgently with the application of common minimum safety standards across Europe. Therefore, we have tabled a legislative initiative against violence against women and against domestic violence The Directive provides for the implementation of concrete and specific measures for the prevention, protection, support and access to justice of victims of violence The proposed rules concern rape, female genital mutilation and cyber violence, including the non-consensual dissemination of material We will guarantee victims access to justice and inco we will encourage Member States to implement the establishment of a one-stop-shop which can concentrate all victim support and protection services in one place. It is essential that this Directive can be approved by the European Parliament and adopted by the Member States quickly and thus enter into force without delay”.

The employment gap between men and women has slowly decreased from 12.9% in 2011 to 11.3% in 2020. What are the European Union’s commitments in this area?

“I am working closely with all Member States to ensure that the Work-Life Balance Directive – which entered into force in August last year – is adopted correctly. After the experience of the coronavirus pandemic, it becomes ever more urgent to guarantee families the right to access family leave, to encourage flexible working arrangements, in order to re-establish equality both in the world of work and in that of private life. Care Strategy which we mentioned earlier. Another priority of mine is to promote women’s leadership and representation on boards of directors. In Europe, progress continues to be slow and uneven. This is why the adoption of the ‘Women on Boards’ directive blocked in the Council since 2012 has been a priority and I welcome the agreement found at the end of last year. By 2026, companies will need to have at least 40% of the underrepresented sex among non-executive directors or 33% among all directors.”