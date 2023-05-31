Dalmatian rents holiday apartments only to Croats | Info

Dalmatian Petar Zuanović offered his apartments for rent at much more favorable prices, only to Croats.

Izvor: YouTube/Screenshot

On a Facebook group “Apartments Hrvatska” a lot of attention was attracted by the ad of a Dalmatian, Petar Zuanović, who offers apartments in place Selina only to domestic guests and at much more favorable prices than can be found at the moment. We transmit the ad in its entirety:

2 people = €45

3 people = €55

8 people = €130

Air conditioning, wifi, stove, washing machine, 82 cm TV in small apartments and 100 cm in large ones, toaster, cooker… To the center of town: 150 meters. There is everything cheap to eat if you go to a restaurant, and if you don’t want to, you can cook in the apartment.

Apartments “Ante” open on June 1st and close on September 30th. Welcome drink: Karlovačka, snack: prosciutto,” reads the ad.

This ad, as expected, gained a lot of popularity on the networks.

“I would hire this just for the ad. Congratulations”, “The best ad ever”, “You are a legend, you are a great man”, “If I hadn’t already made a reservation, I would come to you. Congratulations on the idea, I wish you to have everything completed by the end of the season”, are just some of the numerous comments.

Izvor: Screenshot

Sold out all apartments in record time

The phone line “heated up” for the Dalmatian after the tempting offer:

“If I had known it would be like this, I would have placed an ordinary ad. Everything is true, the prices are really what they say,” Petar Zuanović commented to Večernji.hr with a laugh.

“I don’t even know how many people called me, but probably 20 or 30 families have booked dates for this summer. There are also ten to fifteen of them who have seriously expressed their desire for me to record them for the next season. I tell them: ‘Wait a minute, people, this season hasn’t even started yet,'” laughs Zuanović.

(World)