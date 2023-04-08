Home World Damage for the rains in the Agrigento area, entrepreneurs must be compensated after 10 years
by admin
by blogsicilia.it – ​​27 seconds ago

The regional councilorship for agriculture will have to compensate for the damages suffered by two farmers of Favara in March 2012 due to heavy rains. The Ministry of Agricultural and Food Policies, with a decree had established the possibility of…

