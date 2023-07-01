Home » Damaged former employee with reduced pension, Asp Palermo sentenced
Damaged former employee with reduced pension, Asp Palermo sentenced

Damaged former employee with reduced pension, Asp Palermo sentenced

The Asp of Palermo sentenced by the judge of the labor section of the Palermo court to compensate an employee with 300 thousand euros. During the hearing, the damages caused by the company for the lack of revenues in the treatment emerged…

