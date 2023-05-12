Damaged temporary bridge in Motike | Info

The temporary bridge connecting the Banja Luka settlements of Petrićevac and Motike was damaged today when a city transport bus crossed it.

Social network users posted a photo showing a board leaning against the bus, which most likely broke or came loose under the load of the passenger vehicle, but also due to the very frequent traffic.

It was confirmed by the City that the teams immediately went to the field and that the damaged parts were replaced.

“On this occasion, we once again ask all traffic participants to adjust their speed,” the Department for Traffic and Roads told Srpskainfo.

The temporary bridge in Motiki was installed at the beginning of April at the request of the locals as an alternative type of crossing as part of the reconstruction of part of Kralja Aleksandra I Karađorđevića street, while the mayor, Draško Stanivuković, announced that the residents of this part of the city will get a completely new bridge.

“The construction of a new bridge with two lanes, sidewalks that will meet all the standards of the future road that goes to Motike, and which we will finish in the next two months, has started,” said Stanivuković at the time.

