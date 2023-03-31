What Damien Jury is in a sweet moment of his career is something evident, after the publication a little over a year ago of the splendid “Reggae Film Star” (Maraqopa, 22), with which he endorsed a trend that began in 2018 consisting of publishing to the rhythm of a disco per season. Quantity and quality, in the case of the one in Seattle, which now meets again –again in terms of deadlines and also at a compositional level– with “Sometimes You Hurt The Ones You Hate”.

In reality, Jurado’s entire career has been governed by logic and constant good taste, which in the end has marked the incorruptibility latent in the entirety of his catalogue. This work once again shows that artist charged with his own personality, once again located between nostalgic scenes and welcoming consequences, much closer to folk than to pop but located somewhere between the two worlds. Eight certified pieces with the imprint of the author, in a reference that opens with the agitation of “James Hoskins” and closes with the healing reflection of “I Was A Line”. A route during which other notable ones appear, such as “Neiman Marcus” –with the heartfelt interpretation of Jurado guiding the theme–, “In A Way Probably Never”, “A Buildings Kind Of Building” o “Match Game 77 (Episode 1097)” recovering the inheritance of the best Nick Drake.

Without being his best set of songs, “Sometimes You Hurt The Ones You Hate” Damien Jurado reconfirms, for the umpteenth time and comfortably, as an essential author who works from an apparent discretion to achieve an entirely recognizable depth. It is just one of the achievements achieved by a true survivor, essential within that scene taken over by the American alternative singer-songwriters that have emerged over the last quarter of a century.