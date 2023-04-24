Home » Damir Džumhur advanced to the 186th place on the ATP list | Sport
World

Damir Džumhur advanced to the 186th place on the ATP list | Sport

by admin
Damir Džumhur advanced to the 186th place on the ATP list | Sport

The best B&H tennis player moved up 16 places on the latest ATP list!

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Damir Džumhur absolutely justified the invitation to the Serbian Open. The best BH the tennis player reached the quarterfinals in Banja Luka, where he was defeated by Andrej Rubljov, but left an excellent impression.

The performance in Banja Luka is practically his best performance at an ATP tournament in the last year, since the performance in Montpellier before January last year when he also reached the quarterfinals.

“I’m glad that I had the opportunity to play and this can only be an additional motivation, to have some momentum”said Džumhur after his performance at the Serbian Open, and how much the performance in Banja Luka meant to him can be seen by looking at the latest ATP list.

Bh. with 39 new points, the tennis player moved up 16 places and now occupies the 186th position on the ATP list.

Džumhur said during the tournament in Banja Luka that his goal is to reach the 150th position as soon as possible, and he is currently 74 points away from that.

There is no doubt that a good performance in Banja Luka, where, as I pointed out, he showed that he can play against the best, as well as progress on the ATP list, will give Džumhur additional confidence in the rest of the season.

See also  Attack in Tel Aviv, the mad rush of the car on the seafront full of people: the video from above

You may also like

The Russian fleet leaves the Mediterranean

Dylan Dog Od Boy n 18

Udinese – Finally a quiet Monday / The...

Pope: Baptism and the gift of the Holy...

“Pietra lunare”, the double live with Sciarratta and...

Technical review price increase | Info

News Udinese – No break, he resumes immediately...

The Chinese ambassador to France has questioned the...

April 23rd is World Book Day Info

Sudan, the Italians evacuated: even Ambassador Tommasi. Germans...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy