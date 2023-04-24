Damir Džumhur advanced to the 186th place on the ATP list | Sport

The best B&H tennis player moved up 16 places on the latest ATP list!

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Damir Džumhur absolutely justified the invitation to the Serbian Open. The best BH the tennis player reached the quarterfinals in Banja Luka, where he was defeated by Andrej Rubljov, but left an excellent impression.

The performance in Banja Luka is practically his best performance at an ATP tournament in the last year, since the performance in Montpellier before January last year when he also reached the quarterfinals.

“I’m glad that I had the opportunity to play and this can only be an additional motivation, to have some momentum”said Džumhur after his performance at the Serbian Open, and how much the performance in Banja Luka meant to him can be seen by looking at the latest ATP list.

Bh. with 39 new points, the tennis player moved up 16 places and now occupies the 186th position on the ATP list.

Džumhur said during the tournament in Banja Luka that his goal is to reach the 150th position as soon as possible, and he is currently 74 points away from that.

There is no doubt that a good performance in Banja Luka, where, as I pointed out, he showed that he can play against the best, as well as progress on the ATP list, will give Džumhur additional confidence in the rest of the season.