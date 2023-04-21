Damir Džumhur I SHOWED THAT I CAN AGAINST THE BEST! | Sport

“I’m happy with my game and I think I can play against the best,” said Damir Džumhur after his elimination from the Serbian Open.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Damir Džumhur was defeated by Andrej Rubljov with a score of 7:5, 6:3, but BH. the tennis player made an excellent impression in the match in which he even led 5:2 in the first set.

Still the best BH. the tennis player pointed out that he was very satisfied with the performance in Banja Luka, including the match against Rubljevo.

“I think it was a good match. It would have been better for me mentally if I had won the first set, I had my chances. But that’s tennis, that’s something you have to know when you play against the big guys. You have to use your skills. The match is was good, fun and I’m happy with my game and I think I can play against the best. I’m not happy with the result, but I’m happy with the game.” Džumhur pointed out.

“And with today’s match, I showed that I can compete with the best, and he is perhaps in the best shape right now, especially on clay. I am satisfied with what I showed. I felt that the match could go the other way, but a little bit of luck is missing.” he added and commented on the game of Rubljev, who is known for his strong shots.

“His biggest weapon is the forehand, I tried to make it so that he doesn’t have that much time to prepare. When he has time to prepare that shot, he is the most dangerous on the tour. When it went to my hand, his balls didn’t go that fast, but when he started to shots were difficult. I was returning well and that makes me happy, that I was able to return the balls. You don’t go to the court with a white flag, and that’s how I went out. That’s why I put up a good resistance. If I had won the first set, who knows what would happen in the match”.

The Serbian Open will be a wind at the back of the best BiH. tennis player.

“My overall performance at the tournament was really good. I’m glad that I had the opportunity to play and this can only be an additional motivation, to give me some momentum. The tournament helped me mentally and I showed myself that I can play with much better ranked tennis players, this is a really good foundation for the next tournaments. I hope to get into the masters qualifications, if not the other option is the challengers in those weeks. My ranking is like that, but I will try to get results with this game at the challengers . Matches like this are matches that I miss, regardless of defeat or victory. With matches like this, you improve yourself.”said Dzumhur.