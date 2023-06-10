Damir Hrelja signed for FK Borac Banjaluka | Sport

The young attacker joins the ranks of the “red and blue” from Igman.

Source: MONDO/Bojan Jakovljević

Damir Hrelja (21) is a new footballer from Banja Luka Borc.

The former offensive player Igman from Konjic is the third reinforcement of Banja Luka this summer, and before him, they arrived at the City Stadium Nemanja Mihajlović i Zoran Kvrzic.

The president of Borca, Milan Tegeltija, pointed out that the club strives to present their work transparently every day, and announced new news regarding transfers in the coming days.

“I would like to welcome Damir. We are sure that he is a player who will play an important role in the season ahead and that he is a full hit for our club. He played an excellent season in Igman and we very easily agreed on his transfer to Borac. We continue continue with the work, on the formation of the team for the next season, and in the coming days we expect the presentation of some more new players”, Tegelti ordered.

The young footballer, who does best on the right wing, expressed his hope at the official presentation that together with his new teammates, he will do everything to help achieve the club’s goals.

“It is an honor and a pleasure for me to come to a club like this, which is really big. I would like to thank the president Tegeltija, the professional staff and the management of the club. I hope that we will achieve the best possible result in Europe and the Premier League of BiH”. said Hrelja, who agreed to cooperate with Borce until 2025.

When asked how well he knows the Borca team, he replied that he is familiar with the qualities of the “red and blue”, and he has already worked with some of his new teammates in his career.

“I have already worked with some, such as Kulasin in Željezničar. The team is ‘top’, everyone is correct, they cooperate well, both the guys in the team and the management. I really hope that I will fit in, so that we can achieve our goals “, added the young footballer.

In the recently concluded season, Hrelja scored four goals and recorded the same number of assists in 32 appearances for Konjičani. Before Igman, he played for Sarajevo’s Željezničar and Goražde.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!