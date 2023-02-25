Home World Damjanović on the position of women in politics | Info
The equality of women, their protection from violence and the advancement of rights depend to the greatest extent on the political engagement of women, and that is why it is important that there are women in decision-making positions who are ready to fight for a better status, said SPS MP in NSRS Tamara Damjanović.

Damjanović in Mrakovica attends the workshop “Joint efforts to increase the number of women in decision-making positions”, organized by the Foundation “Udružene žene“, which with these activities is trying to achieve a dialogue with women in politics, it was announced from SPS.

She pointed out that such activities are extremely useful, due to the opening of dialogue and topics that can contribute to the improvement of the status of women in society and politics.

According to her, it is important above all that women have support to engage in politics and to directly participate in changing things.

“I don’t know about other political subjects, but in SPS we have strong support and through the Women’s Forum we promote the importance of women’s participation in politics. For us, it is always a current topic and we will always participate in activities that promote equality, protection from violence and equal opportunities Regarding the participation of women in politics, it would certainly be desirable if there were more of us.” pointed out Damjanović.

