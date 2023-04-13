Home World Dan Diaconescu, accused of sexual acts with minors
Dan Diaconescu is under house arrest after the Constanța Court rejected the prosecutors’ request for preventive arrest for 30 days. The former owner of OTV is accused of using child prostitution and sexual acts with minors and faces a prison sentence of 3 to 10 years.

Next, we present you some of the transcripts, broadcast by Realitatea Plus, included in the investigation of the prosecutors dealing with this criminal case. We specify that the businessman did not admit his facts.

TA: Listen…

Dan Diaconescu: Do you hear, love? Sorry for the inconvenience. You hear me? Ask this girl, what is her name…?

Dan Diaconescu: For real? Is that the real name?

TA: Yes.

Dan Diaconescu: Do you hear me? What is he drinking? What does she drink?

TA: We drink strong, we don’t drink wine and that’s why.

Dan Diaconescu: Well, strength. How strong do you want to…?

Dan Diaconescu: Whiskey or vodka?

Dan Diaconescu: So, my little girl, listen to me in life, yes? That you will have a lot to gain.

TA: Yes, my love.

Dan Diaconescu: If you haven’t listened to me until now, at least from now on…

TA: Yes, my soul. Come on, I can’t wait for you to come. Let’s unleash our… powers. Dan Diaconescu: I miss you. Did you have an orgasm or something? You didn’t even feel anything last night.

TA: Last night? I was really sick.

Dan Diaconescu: What were you? Force? You’re so crazy.

TA: Come on, I’m waiting for you tonight for the second round.

Dan Diaconescu: For the second round… but let me… listen, do you know something? You see, we don’t have any of those anymore…those balloons.

TA: It is bought, it is bought.

Dan Diaconescu: Were you also interested in what I prayed to you last night?

TA: I’m going to be interested, I’m going to talk to a friend. Dan Diaconescu: But do you know if there is more or what?

TA: But you want virgin, virgin?

Dan Diaconescu: Normal, what does that mean, only half virgin or what?

TA: I have a daughter, but she is 15 years old.

Dan Diaconescu: Well yes… legal, you know what they say.

TA: 16, 17…well, yes. (….)

Dan Diaconescu: Well, where does he live?

TA: In Techirghiol, he is about 16 years old. I’m 16, what’s 17?

Dan Diaconescu: I know, but let’s get to know her first, shall we?

TA: Well, come to my place tonight and let’s talk.

Dan Diaconescu: Well, can you bring her too?

