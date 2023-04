Dan Diaconescu was detained, during the night from Thursday to Friday, for 24 hours. The former owner of OTV television is charged with two crimes of sexual intercourse with a minor and five crimes of using child prostitution.

Dan Diaconescu is currently incarcerated in the Detention and Preventive Arrest Center of the Constanţa County Police Inspectorate. He will be presented to the court with the proposal of preventive arrest for 30 days.