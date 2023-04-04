“No em feu cas” is the second advance single from their upcoming album “Fine Thing” (The Yellow Gate Records 2023), the fourth EP of the Catalan band Dan Peralbo and El Comboi that will see the light in the month of April. The single follows the band’s pop rock style, although with touches of funk and is configured as a plea in favor of Carpe Diem.. According to the band in a press release: “’No em feu cas’ is presented as a gray and cold Saturday morning but with a vermouth in hand. Of ambition and not reaching everything we set out to do. Come on! Losing control of the verse makes us lose control a bit, but it’s okay, losing ourselves, when it comes to dying, we’ll die just the same. Let’s fall in love 24 times a second, talk the moves face to face and say goodbye with a sincere goodbye.