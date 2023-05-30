Dan Petrescu leaves CFR Cluj

Dan Petrescu is leaving CFR Cluj and will return to football in Asia, where the so-called “Badger” coached the teams from China, Jiangsu Suning and Guizhou FC, twice. The 55-year-old coach will sign with the South Korean team Jeonbuk, Petrescu waiting for the work permit to debut for his new team in the match with Gangwon, scheduled for June 11, writes the profile press from the Asian country.

“Dan Petrescu will be the new coach of Jeonbuk. The current CFR Cluj technician is expected to sign as soon as he receives his work permit in South Korea. His first appearance on the bench will be in the match against Gangwon on June 11.” wrote Dario Focardispecialist in Asian football.

It is very likely that Dan Petrescu’s place on the technical bench of the CFR Cluj team will be taken by the Italian Cristiano Bergodi, who returns to the Transylvanian group after ending his career with Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe, a team he coached in the last two seasons and with who won three trophies, 2 Romanian Cups and a Supercup.

Cristiano Bergodi also coached CFR Cluj between October 2006 and May 2007, in the 24 matches on their bench, the Italian marking 15 wins, 4 draws and 5 defeats.

Photo source: sport