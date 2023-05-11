Home » Dana Budeanu and Emil Grădinescu, scandal
Dana Budeanu and Emil Grădinescu are in the middle of a scandal, after the fashion designer charged a remark made by the sports commentator during the broadcast of the match between Real Madrid and Manchester City in the first leg of the semi-finals of the Champions League. For his part, Grădinescu offered Dana Budeanu a fitting reply.

Emil Grădinescu and Bogdan Cosmescu referred to the mundane dispute between Thibaut Courtois and Kevin De Bruyne, caught a decade ago in a love triangle. “I want to inform the soccer commentators at Orange Sport that minor children are also watching the matches! So, we are not interested in how the wife told I don’t know which footballer how another footballer satisfied her in three years. Turn off the mics and talk about football wives if you can’t help it! Children also watch the matches, I repeat! This is so that I don’t get into other nonsense that I’ve heard. Thank you. PS No more Țopescu or Graur is born,” wrote Dana Budeanu on Facebook.

“Journalistically speaking, it seemed necessary, even mandatory to remember. No one had more shots on Courtois’ goal than de Bruyne. It seemed appropriate to me, I said it in a general way. I didn’t say that the wife was satisfied I don’t know how many times, as Ms. Budeanu told. I did it the civilized way.

The woman, hit hard by a fit of pudibondery, says that the little children are watching football. I think that they also look when Dana Budeanu asks the vegans: “You don’t put anything in your mouth, you don’t eat meat?”. I think that this is also a reason for parents to put their hands over their children’s ears. I’m really glad that people like Dan Budeanu are watching the game, at the little brats running around. That’s quite an achievement. We won an extra spectator”, replied Emil Grădinescu to Orange Sport.

More than 10 years ago, Caroline Lijnen, Kevin De Bruyne’s girlfriend at the time, had an affair with Thibaut Courtois. The Manchester City star and Caroline later split.

