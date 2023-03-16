Events in our lives (SC NCL Serv Com SRL), Dance School Dance 4Fun and Casa Ado Restaurant are organizing an attractive event on Saturday, April 22, 2023, under the title ” Dance and socializing, party-practice”.

For those interested in participating, we provide you with all the necessary data:

Location: Bucharest, Casa Ado restaurant, 9C Dezrobirii str., Militari neighborhood, Piata Gorjului area (next to the Polimed polyclinic)

Participare / specific party:

– Dress code: casual

– Party-practice all levels dance school students:

*Latin dances (Salsa and Bachata) and/or

*Romanian folk dances

– All dance lovers

– All lovers of socializing and dancing

Regula party:

* The invitation to the dance is made by both women and men

* The first invitation to dance cannot be refused

* Respect between participants is essential at the party.

We will enjoy:

Latin-dance music and dances, Romanian folk music/dances, ethno, Romanian and international music free dance classes (beginners only – Dance 4Fun dance school):

– Latin-dance: Salsa si Bachata

– Romanian folk dances

socializing through dance menu: steak, side dish and a drink

Against:

* 85 lei/person for advance payment, bank transfer until 20.04.2023

or

* 100 lei/person for cash/card payment on the day of the event at the location

Participation in the event also requires booking a place until Friday 20.04.2023 at:

– WhatsApp 0735442144 times

– E-mail: [email protected]

For payment in ADVANCE, bank transfer proof of payment is sent to WhatsApp 0735442144 or E-mail [email protected]

Data for advance payment:

Beneficiar: SC NCL SERV COM SRL

CUI: 47588579

Bank: ING Bank

IBAN: RO62INGB0000999913463977

At the event, photos are taken for the purpose of promotion on social media, so that each participant expresses their tacit consent for the use and exposure of the photos in this sense.

Organizers:

* Events in our life / SC NCL Serv Com SRL

* Dance 4Fun dance school

* Casa Ado restaurant