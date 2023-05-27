“Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa’s song for “Barbie”

The artist Dua Lipa has made his contribution to the film “Barbie” of Greta Gerwig with his new single “Dance the Night”. The song, produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt y Picard Brothersis accompanied by a very pink music video clip in which we will see Lipa Get behind the wheel of a pink Barbie convertible and dance on a stage of the same color.
The film will hit theaters on Friday. July 21 and, the soundtrack will be available the same day. Other contributors to the soundtrack are Tame Impala o Ice Spice. Besides, Lipa will appear on the screens next to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae or Simu Liu among others.