Home » “Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa’s song for “Barbie”
World

“Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa’s song for “Barbie”

by admin
“Dance The Night”, Dua Lipa’s song for “Barbie”

The artist Dua Lipa has made his contribution to the film “Barbie” of Greta Gerwig with his new single “Dance the Night”. The song, produced by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt y Picard Brothersis accompanied by a very pink music video clip in which we will see Lipa Get behind the wheel of a pink Barbie convertible and dance on a stage of the same color.

The film will hit theaters on Friday. July 21 and, the soundtrack will be available the same day. Other contributors to the soundtrack are Tame Impala o Ice Spice. Besides, Lipa will appear on the screens next to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Issa Rae or Simu Liu among others.

See also  Borrell: agreement reached between Kosovo and Serbia on documents, there will be freedom of movement

You may also like

Surprised while burglarizing apartment, young man recognized and...

Céline Dion gets worse, all concerts canceled until...

U.S. debt default deadline extended to June 5

Roger Federer paid a quick visit to Romania

Xbox Controller Elite Series 2 Core in sconto...

Kara Delevingne with bangs | Magazine

Álvaro de Luna and Rayden, punches and hugs...

There is a new crisis between Kosovo and...

Chinese aircraft carrier crosses the Taiwan Strait

Crash in Trescore, young motorcyclist dies

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy