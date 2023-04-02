Whispers and shouts from the “Dancing with the Stars” track. The presenter and author Milly Carlucci is busy with the “Masked Singer” until April 22, the day of the final, but she is already thinking about the next edition of the successful Rai1 dancing show. In addition to the cast where the strict rule of competitors never seen in reality shows is in force, it is the composition of the jury that holds the scene.

The 2022 season was characterized by strong controversies and attacks on judge Selvaggia Lucarelli by colleagues, so much so that the journalist did not participate in the celebrations for Luisella Costamagna’s victory. Subsequently she took the pebbles off her shoe on social media and let it be known that the production had already confirmed her for the new year, but she wanted to evaluate with a clear head.

The site “TvBlog” confirms that something is broken: “The three male members of the jury of the program are sure of the confirmation, namely Ivan Zazzaroni, Fabio Canino and Guillermo Mariotto, the presence of the jury president Carolyn Smith is indisputable, therefore the uncertain would be, according to rumors that we have had the opportunity to collect, Selvaggia Lucarelli “.

Carlucci highly esteems the journalist, others less, however “the final decision on her stay will depend on Selvaggia herself” writes the portal specializing in TV and shows assuming a shortlist of names ready to steal her place. The shocking indiscretion is that of the arrival of Barbara D’Urso on the jury, who would be increasingly distant from Mediaset. Also very popular are Francesca Fagnani, presenter of the cult “Belve”, Nunzia De Girolamo, currently at the helm of “Ciao male” and Luisella Costamagna.