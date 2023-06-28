Dangbei Mars 1080p laser DLP with Netflix certification

Come on, I’m coming out of a month of June 2023 rich in training and vacations and it’s crowned with my new certification PVA (Professionnal Video Alliance) that I will discuss the future test of a new DLP Laser Dangbei projector: the Mars.

PVA certified video professional

After testing the 4K XPR version (Mars Pro), the Chinese manufacturer has developed a new 1080p version of its dark cube.

The Dangbei Mars is an officially licensed laser projector from Netflix like the Emotn N1 and Neo already tested on the blog, but while the aforementioned references have LEDs, the newcomer comes with an ALPD® laser (Advanced Laser Phosphor Display) , guaranteeing more brightness and contrast.

Dangbei Mars, Ultra-Bright Laser Projector with Native Netflix

It claims an output of 2,100 ISO lumens. Unlike triple RGB lasers which can produce a speckle effect, the Mars and its mono laser source should provide a visually flawless user experience.

Equipped with a DMD 0.47 chip without XPR processing (therefore without 4K emulation), the Mars supports HDR10 and HLG sources by downscaling. An automatic brightness adjustment option allows it to adapt to any environment, and a surround sound system with two built-in 10W speakers supports Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus.

Projector equipped with smartTV functions, it includes pre-installed officially licensed Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, and powered by a Linux operating system.

Emballage Dangbei Mars

Thanks to its laser, the Mars offers very fast start-up and configuration times. Equipped with ToF and CMOS sensors, it features a smarter 4-in-1 picture setup, with autofocus, six-way automated keystone correction, smart screen fit and avoidance obstacles. Its optical block offers a projection ratio of 1.27:1, so it will have to be placed far from the screen (it is not an ultra short focal length).

The Mars can be easily connected to game consoles, laptops, Blu-ray players and more with its versatile wired and wireless connectivity. It is announced by the manufacturer with an input lag reduced to 20 ms.

It is already now available in France at a price of €1099.99, with a reduction coupon of €150, therefore €949.99 (coupon MARS5000).

Due to finalize the test of the new Hisense C1S, which you can discover below in a size comparison. We will have to wait a little bit to discover its performance in its complete test bench.

