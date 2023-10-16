Dangbei X5 Pro DLP laser 4K XPR

The new Dangbei It is equipped with an ALPD 3.0 laser light source.

It supports HDR10/HLG sources. Its video processing does not forget the integration of a motion compensation option (MEMC) at 120hz.

The projector is announced with a brightness of 2,450 CVIA lumens, equivalent to 4,000 lumens (according to the manufacturer), with a lifespan of the laser light source of 30,000 hours.

Dangbei X5 Pro

This new Dangbei model offers a throw ratio of 1.27:1. It simplifies positioning in your environment with autofocus, image correction, screen adaptation and obstacle avoidance functions. The projector runs Android 11 with a proprietary Dangbei OS 4.0 interface.

Connectique Dangbei X5 Pro

The X5 Pro is equipped with two built-in 12W speakers compatible with Dolby Audio and DTS-X formats. Its connectivity includes HDMI 2.1, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0 sockets. It supports Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 6.

Pre-orders are open in China. A global version of this model for our European market is planned for 2024.

